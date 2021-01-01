LG Electronics’ virtual CES 2021 panel will introduce the company’s first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs. Utilizing quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source, the company states that the brightness and contrast of the new TVs are “far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions.” The company said that the 2021 lineup includes 10 new 4K and 8K models, with screen sizes reaching 86 inches.

The description reads, “Thanks to a new panel structure enhanced by LG’s advanced Mini LED backlighting, these TVs deliver a truly immersive viewing experience in the LCD space. As the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technology in one product, LG QNED Mini LED TVs produce incredibly accurate colors while the advanced LED backlight offers better contrast and deeper blacks for images of exceptional vibrancy and realism. And with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally.”

The company stated that Mini LED backlighting utilizes 30,000 tiny LEDs, which produce a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in excellent HDR image quality with “outstanding contrast and blacks, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy,” according to the company.

“Our new QNED Mini LED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice,” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.”

LG’s top-of-the-line 86-inch 8K QNED TV will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11th. LG will also be featuring a long list of consumer electronics for the home, including refrigerators and ranges.

