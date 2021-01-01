NBC’s “The Office” has officially moved from Netflix to the Peacock streaming service. Fans of the show can enjoy new Superfan Episodes on Peacock, which are extended cuts that include never-before-seen footage and other goodies. These special episodes start with season three, and more will be added in the future.

The platform released a cold-open from “The Office” to celebrate the series’s launch on Peacock. The clip features a Jim Halpert prank on Dwight, pulled right out of the “The Matrix.”

“The Office” fans will also find behind-the-scenes footage on the platform, including bloopers, featurettes, and interviews, as well as curated themed episode collections. You can also binge through clip playlists, like memorable pranks, relationships, teams, and notable quotes. There is even a 24/7 channel devoted to the sights and sounds of an office for anyone working at home.

The first two seasons of “The Office” are free to enjoy, but the rest are behind a paywall. The remaining episodes, seasons 3-9, are available with Peacock Premium for $4.99/month. For an ad-free experience, viewers can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus for 9.99/month.

Greg Daniels, the creator of “The Office,” spoke about the Peacock launch back in December. “Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Daniels explained. “The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see. You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”

Peacock shared a special launch-day clip on social media, telling followers, “Watch an exclusive, never-before-seen cold open from The Office’s ninth season to celebrate The Office US coming to Peacock!”

