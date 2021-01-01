Fans of “Doctor Who” will be welcoming a new companion to the TARDIS in 2021. Actor and comedian John Bishop is teaming up with YAZ and the Thirteenth Doctor in the new season, and BBC released an announcement trailer ahead of the holiday special.

The network added, “As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares.”

In the announcement, John Bishop said, “If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

“Doctor Who” showrunner, Chris Chibnall, added, “It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

“It’s been a total joy having John join the cast and we’ve been having a lot fun on set already” said Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios. “We can’t wait for you to meet Dan when the show returns later this year.”

This year’s “Doctor Who” holiday special airs tonight, January 1st, at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA. The 13th season of “Doctor Who” began filming in November 2020, and the network stated that John has already begun filming and will make his first appearance when the 13th season starts on BBC AMERICA later in 2021.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.