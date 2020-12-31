Gal Gadot shared a first-look teaser of “National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot,” an upcoming six-part short-form documentary series. Gadot serves as an executive producer on the project, along with Jaron Varsano, and Academy Award-winning director Vanessa Roth.

The docuseries description reads, “Follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the world who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. IMPACT will follow inspiring young women living in communities marred by genocide, gang violence, poverty, discrimination and oppression, and yet, against all odds, dare to dream, stand out, speak up and lead.”

Gadot shared the video on her Instagram, telling fans, “Resilience can shape extraordinary lives. We have been working on this incredible project for over a year. From one end of the globe to another, 6 amazing teams, documenting 6 inspiring women making their impact on the world. So thrilled to kick off 2021 on a positive note and finally give you a sneak peek at Impact”

Gadot’s most recent release was “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was released in theaters and HBO Max over the Christmas holiday. The DC installment easily topped the domestic box office chart with a $16.8M debut across an estimated 2,100 locations. The studio estimated that the film brought in $85M worldwide over the holiday weekend. Patty Jenkins directed the movie, which stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Gal Gadot also starred in “Death on the Nile,” a follow up to the 2017 murder-mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” which made over $350M worldwide. Kenneth Branagh directed both films and stars as Hercule Poirot in both installments. “Death on the Nile” also features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The film was bumped from the schedule because of the ongoing health crisis, but a new release date should be announced over the next few months.

Resilience can shape extraordinary lives. We have been working on this project for over a year.

6 amazing teams,documenting 6 inspiring women making their impact on the world. thrilled to kick off 2021on a positive note and finally give you a sneak peek at Impact @NatGeoChannel pic.twitter.com/LXD17AxwpH — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 31, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.