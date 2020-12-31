Gravitas Ventures will release “The Mimic” in select theaters and VOD platforms on February 5, 2021. Thomas F. Mazziotti wrote and directed the comedy, which stars Thomas Sadoski, Jake Robinson, Austin Pendleton, Gina Gershon, and Marilu Henner.

The description reads, “Based on a true story, this clever, intriguing, and hyperbolic comedy follows the main character – ‘the Narrator’ who is befriended by his young new neighbor ‘the Kid’ after he joins the local newspaper team.”

The studio added, “Obsessed with the idea that the Kid may be a sociopath, the Narrator goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him and his wife, a woman he ultimately begins to fancy. Between long walks down the street, a twisted dinner date, and a car drive gone terribly wrong, the Narrator gets closer and closer to the truth about the Kid. But the truth, as he finds, is anything but what he expected.”

“Sociopaths have been portrayed as a shady bunch up until now. Inspired by true events, this confrontational comedy explores the uncharted territory of the lighter side of a sociopath,” says Mazziotti. “I applaud Gravitas Ventures introducing audiences to an alternate character dynamic which has yet to be portrayed under comedic scrutiny on screen.. yet he lives among us all.”

The current box office schedule is barebones at the moment, with “Wonder Woman 1984” going into its second week as a hybrid release between theaters and HBO Max. The New Year’s weekend is normally a popular release date on the box office schedule, but this year, the only large release is Vertical Entertainment’s action-horror movie “Shadow in the Cloud.” Roseanne Liang directed the film, working from a script that she wrote with Max Landis, and the movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, and Taylor John Smith.

