Showtime’s first late-night talk show “Desus & Mero” is returning with all-new episodes. The network confirmed a Season 3 order for the series and set a January 31st premiere date. The show will continue to air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT from New York City.

“Desus & Mero” features co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics, and more. Guests on the series have included President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Beastie Boys, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union, and David Letterman.

The show’s description reads, “Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast.”

Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House on September 22, 2020 and made the New York Times Best Seller List. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, “Desus & Mero” s executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel, and Mike Pielocik.

Earlier this month, Showtime announced a series order for the survival drama “Yellowjackets,”‘ starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypres. That show will join Showtime’s lineup in 2021, filling out the network’s growing slate of original content.

