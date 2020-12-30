AppleTV is bringing back “For All Mankind” for a third season. The popular drama series, from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, was renewed ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on February 19, 2021. The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger. Apple also confirmed that Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson will join the cast in Season 2.

“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The Season 2 description adds, “Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.”

You have time to binge through Season 1 ahead of the Season 2 premiere in February, and all episodes are available on Apple TV+. The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

“For All Mankind” join recently renewed Apple Originals including the Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” which returns for its second season on Friday, January 8, 2021, and global hit series “Ted Lasso.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.