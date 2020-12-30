ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” will host President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Dr. Jill Biden. The almost first couple will speak exclusively with host Ryan Seacrest while saying goodbye to 2020 like the rest of us. ABC stated that during their last interview of the year, the duo would be “bringing a special message of hope, unity, and best wishes for the year ahead.”

The event is scheduled to go live on December 31st at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST, on ABC. This year’s celebration will still air live from NYC, but the broadcast event is closed to the public.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition—‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’—to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” said Amy Thurlow, president, dick clark productions, and Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment and Hulu, in a joint statement.

This year marks the 49th annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of performances airing until 2 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

Ryan Seacrest is returning for the 16th year as host and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will again oversee the Los Angeles event, returning to the show for her fourth year, and Big Freedia will host the 5th annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans.

Jennifer Lopez will headline the event from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, with additional performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly. Previously announced performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie, and PJ Morton will perform “Auld Lang Syne” from New Orleans.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

