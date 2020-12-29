The CW dropped a “Family Crest” Season teaser trailer for “Superman & Lois.” The new series is slated to premiere on February 23rd as part of the network’s winter schedule, and joins fellow DC hits “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “and “Supergirl.”

The show’s official description reads, “In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

The network added, “Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.”

The show is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, and written and executive produced by Todd Helbing.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns serve as executive producers.

The CW released the teaser on social media on Tuesday afternoon with the description, “Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday, February 23. Stream next day free only on The CW!”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.