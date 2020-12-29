Universal Pictures is shifting its release schedule again, this time moving the next “Boss Baby” installment to FALL 2021. The studio announced a new release date for the movie this week, pushing the film’s release date from March 26, 2021 to September 17, 2021. Tiny fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer to see the baby back in action, but the delay does open up an already overstuffed box office schedule in March.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” bumped DreamWorks Animation’s other release, “The Bad Guys,” from the schedule. The film’s release date is currently listed as TBD and will probably be pushed to 2022.

Tom McGrath is returning to the franchise to direct the new Boss Baby installment. The voice cast includes James Marsden, Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Amy Sedaris, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ariana Greenblatt.

The original “Boss Baby” was released in 2017 and was an instant hit with moviegoers. The film opened in March with a $50M domestic debut and went on to make over $527.9M worldwide for the studio. Later that year, “The Boss Baby” was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

The animated film quickly launched a franchise, and “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” aired on Netflix in 2018. The show already has three seasons and has kept the franchise growing in the five years between the theatrical releases. The animated series’ description on Netflix reads, “The Boss Baby brings his big brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business in this animated series sprung from the hit film.”

Dreamworks Animation‘s most recent release in theaters was “The Croods: A New Age,” which opened over the Thanksgiving weekend. The film’s domestic opening made $9.7M, and the animated comedy made $98M worldwide. To put that in perspective, the original “The Croods” opened in 2013 with a $43.6M debut and grossed over $587M worldwide.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.