Spotify released a new holiday special on Tuesday featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The standalone event was produced by Archewell Audio and Gimlet, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflecting on 2020 with special guests.

The guest list includes Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George the Poet. There are several other surprise guests throughout the podcast, including a tiny Royal.

“As we come to the end of this year, and look to the future, let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are—even when they’re physically impossible,” explains Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at the beginning of the episode.

“We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us—people that we admire—and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020,” continues Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

In the announcement, Spotify added, “Join them as they reflect on the year, speak openly about the power of compassion, kindness, and connection, and toast to a hopeful 2021.”

If you enjoy the special event, you can subscribe to the Archewell Audio hub on Spotify to hear future projects from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The holiday special is the first release from the Royal couple after confirming their multi-year deal between Archewell Audio production company and Spotify. Meghan Markle recently narrated the special “Elephant” for Disney+, which followed an African elephant named Shani and her son Jomo as their herd journeyed hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert.

You can listen to the podcast below, and there are several other holiday specials and New Year-themed podcast to enjoy before 2020 is officially over.

