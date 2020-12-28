HBO set a premiere date for the new upcoming sports documentary “TIGER.” The project is from HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions, in association with Our Time Projects. The two-part documentary follows the “rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods,” according to the network, and Part I premieres on January 10th. The second installment, or Part II, is set to premiere on January 17th.

The description reads, “TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.”

Academy Award winner Alex Gibney executive produces alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy nominee Matthew Hamachek serve as directors of the two-part television presentation.

HBO’s January lineup also includes the drama series “30 Coins,” starring Eduard Fernández, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and Megan Montaner. Subscribers can also watch the unscripted series “Painting with John,” featuring John Lurie. Other highlights in January include the second special episode of “Euphoria.” The second of the two special episodes debuts on HBO on January 24th.

HBO released a first look trailer for the sports documentary earlier this week. If you missed the promotional trailer on social media, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the topics and footage. If you’re a fan of the sport, you can set a reminder to catch the documentary on January 10th, just set a reminder to watch the end on January 17th.

