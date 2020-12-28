Blackpink was forced to delay their upcoming livestream experience because of the ongoing health crisis. The special event would have been the perfect ending for a stellar year in Blackpink’s history, but instead, will kick off a brand-new year with fans around the world.

YouTube was one of the first outlets to confirm that the global livestream experience was delayed. The special event, which is going by the title “The Show,” will now stream at the end of January. The livestream was originally set to premiere on December 27th but was moved to January 31, 2021, and is slated to go live at 12 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. KST.

The delay was reportedly due to safety precautions and the current restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 in South Korea.

In a group statement, Blackpink added, “We can’t wait to meet our BLINKS as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the South Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, we have unfortunately made the decision to postpone The Show from December 27 to January 31 of next year. Through our concert, we wanted to give you some sort of comfort during these difficult times, but the health and safety of everyone taking part in The Show is our top priority, so, in order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone The Show.”

YouTube also touched on refunds for the show, adding, “Everyone who purchased access to BLACKPINK’s THE SHOW via channel memberships will be automatically and fully refunded to their original form of payment starting today.”

Fans that purchased passes should be getting emails from YouTube confirming the cancellation and refund. If you want to sign up again, the “JOIN” button will reappear on BlackPink’s Official YouTube Channel so that you can re-purchase the new channel membership.

Viewers can buy access to The Show through the channel membership offer page. You can also visit the group’s official YouTube Channel and click “JOIN” membership on the YouTube website or the YouTube Android app.

