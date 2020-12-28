If you’re looking to start 2021 with a touch of inspiration, Prime Video is releasing the award-winning drama “Herself” on January 8th. Phyllida Lloyd directed the film, which stars Irish stage and screen actor Clare Dunne. The cast also includes Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill. Dunne also envisaged the story, co-writing the screenplay with Malcolm Campbell.

The movie’s official description reads, “Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodation. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Harriet Walter), a woman she cleans for. Aido (Conleth Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up?”

You can find “Herself” right here on Prime Video and add it to your watchlist.

Clare Dunne was nominated for Best Actress at the British Independent Film Awards and was the chosen Michael Dwyer Discovery winner at the Dublin International Film Festival, where Phyllida Lloyd was also named the Human Rights Film Award recipient. The movie was also nominated for Best Film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

“Herself” was co-developed by Element Pictures and Merman and is produced by Rory Gilmartin, Ed Guiney, and Sharon Horgan. The film was shot on location in Dublin, Ireland, with post-production work completed in London.

If you missed the official trailer that Prime Video released earlier this month, you could watch the promotional video below to preview the cast and story.

