Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonder Woman 1984” dominated the box office over the holiday weekend, but the DC installment wasn’t the only new release on the market. “Promising Young Woman,” “News of the World,” and “Pinocchio” were released in theaters this weekend, offering moviegoers a bit of variety.

“Promising Young Woman” landed in fifth-place on the domestic chart this weekend, bringing in an estimated $680K across 1,310 locations. Emerald Fennell wrote and directed “Promising Young Woman,” which hit theaters with stellar reviews. At the time this article was written, the movie had a 91% rating on Rottentomatoes. The comedy crime-drama averaged about $519 per theater this weekend, and has a terrific chance to shine on digital platforms and VOD platforms with its reviews. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown.

The official description reads, “From groundbreaking director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman … until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.”

Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, and Emerald Fennell produced the project, with Carey Mulligan, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, and Milan Popelka serving as executive producer.

Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio” struggled against the larger dramas on the domestic chart but opened in seventh-place overall with a $274K weekend at 764 locations. Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, and Rocco Papaleo are featured in the fantasy drama.

The official description reads, “Shot in stunning Italian locations, Matteo Garrone’s rich world of mystery and wonder stars Academy Award winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Federico Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles.”

If you skip this “Pinocchio” adaptation, there’s another on the way. Guillermo del Toro is writing and producing a stop motion musical based on the story, which has been a passion project of the director for some time now. The all-star cast for that adaptation includes Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto. The cast list also includes Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton, Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Golden Globe-winner Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman.

“News of the World” wasn’t a limited release, at least compared to “Pinocchio” and “Promising Young Woman.” The drama opened in second-place behind “Wonder Woman 1984” with a 2.4M weekend across 1,900 locations. Paul Greengrass directed the drama, starring Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. “News of the World” also hit theaters with positive reviews and currently sits with an 84% rating on Rottentomatoes.

If you missed the previews, the official description reads, “Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.”

To put these opening in perspective, we can compare them to the December 2019 box office. At that time, “Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker” was still dominating the domestic box office, and the movie had already made over $362M domestically. “Little Women” and “Spies in Disguise” were the new releases, with “Little Women” making $16.7M across 3,308 locations, and “Spies in Disguise” grossing $13.3M at 3,502 locations. The war-drama “1917” opened in 11 locations and grossed over $576k, and “Just Mercy” brought in $107K at just 4 locations.

