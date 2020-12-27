The long-delayed “Wonder Woman” sequel launched on HBO Max and in theaters this weekend. The film topped the global box office with an $84M debut, which stands as the best opening since the start of the 2020 health crisis. The film is the final tentpole planned to release in 2020, and theaters will be looking forward to getting back to triple-digit domestic openings in 2021.

“Wonder Woman 1984” easily won the domestic box office with a $16.8M debut across an estimated 2,100 locations. The studio estimates that the film brought in $85M worldwide over the holiday weekend. Patty Jenkins directed the movie, which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Universal Pictures’ “News of the World” took second-place overall with a $2.4M debut across 1,900 locations. Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which stars Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles, and Helena Zengel.

“The Croods: A New Age,” which is also from Universal Pictures, dropped to third-place overall with a $1.7M weekend at 1,726 locations. After five weeks in theaters, the animated movie has made $30M domestically and over $98M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Sony Pictures’ “Monster Hunter” dropped to fourth-place overall with a $1.1M weekend across 1,817 locations. The film hit theaters last weekend and has made $4.2M domestically and $9M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” debuted in fifth-place on the domestic chart with a $680K weekend across 1,310 locations. Emerald Fennell wrote and directed the film, which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Adam Brody, Laverne Cox, and Alison Brie.

