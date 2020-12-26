Showtime’s hit series “The L Word: Generation Q” is currently in production in Los Angeles, hoping to return with all-new episodes in 2021. The network announced a trio of guest stars set for the new season, including Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, and Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominee Griffin Dunne.

According to the network, the three guest stars have signed on to appear in multiple episodes of the second season of the drama series. Showtime also confirmed that Jordan Hull had been upped to series regular in Season 2, playing Angie, the daughter of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) and Tina Kennard (season one guest star Laurel Holloman).

O’Donnell will play Carrie, a brash and kindhearted public defender thrust into Bette’s life. In addition to hosting and executive producing the Emmy-award winning series “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” O’Donnell is also known for her co-hosting stint on “The View” and the SiriusXM show “Rosie Radio.” Her television credits include roles in the Showtime series “SMILF,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “I Know This Much Is True,” “The Fosters,” and “Mom.” In film, O’Donnell starred in “A League of Their Own,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Harriet the Spy,” and “Another Stakeout.” O’Donnell has appeared on Broadway in shows such as Grease, Seussical, and Fiddler on The Roof.

Faison will play Tom, a self-deprecating editor who works with Alice. Best-known for his nine-season role as Dr. Turk in the Emmy-nominated comedy series “Scrubs,” Faison was last seen starring in “Emergence” and the Showtime series “Ray Donovan.” His film credits include roles in “Game Over, Man!,” “Little Evil,” “Kick-Ass 2,” “Remember the Titans,” and “Clueless.” In addition to appearing on screen, Faison has an expansive voice-over career, appearing in animated shows such as “Robot Chicken” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Dunne will play Isaac, one of the biggest international art mega-dealers whom Bette comes to know. Known for his work in front of and behind the camera, Dunne made his directorial debut with the film “Addicted to Love” and recently directed and produced “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold.” His on-screen television credits include the Showtime series “House of Lies,” “Girls,” “I Love Dick,” and “This Is Us,” in which he currently stars. His film credits include roles in “War Machine,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and “After Hours.”

The second season of “The L Word: Generation Q” will follow the intermingled lives of Bette (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull).

Season 2 is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

