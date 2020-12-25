Disney and Warner Bros. Pictures are celebrating the holidays a little differently this year, launching a pair of movies on streaming platforms while theaters remain closed across the country. Warner Bros. Pictures’ DC tentpole “Wonder Woman 1984” and PIXAR’s “SOUL” are both available to stream if you have HBO Max and Disney+, respectively.

The movie’s description reads, “What is it that makes you…YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Academy Award winner Pete Docter directed “Soul,” co-directed by Kemp Powers and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray. Disney released a launch-day trailer, to remind viewers they can watch the movie on the platform.

In “Wonder Woman 1984,” Wonder Woman battles Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah. Patty Jenkins returned to the movie franchise to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot back as Wonder Woman. “Wonder Woman 1984” is a follow up to DC’s 2017 breakthrough, “Wonder Woman,” which made over $822M worldwide. The sequel also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. HBO Max launched a new webpage to guide customers through the process. HBO Max shared the opening scene to “Wonder Woman 1984,” showcasing a very adorable little Wonder Woman.

The movies will battle the NFL games over the holiday weekend but should offer little ones something new to stream while they are enjoying a break from school.

