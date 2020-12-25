Netflix is gifting subscribers an early look at “Cobra Kai” for the holiday season. The video streaming service announced that “Cobra Kai: Season 3” will launch a week earlier than originally announced, and fans will be able to stream all the episodes on January 1st. Netflix also released a Cobra Kai: Yule Log, which you can watch below for the holiday season.

The holiday video’s description on YouTube reads, “Cobra Kai Season 3 premieres January 1st. In the meantime, here’s 12 hours of a yuletide cobra and a treat to tide you over. Have a heavy metal holiday!”

The show takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence. In Season 3, the recent dojo brawl left Miguel in a coma.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Heald is the writer behind the cult classic “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise, while Hurwitz & Schlossberg created the successful “Harold & Kumar” film series, wrote and directed the global box office success “American Reunion,” and produced 2018’s hit comedy “Blockers.” Together, the trio conceived of this new Karate Kid storyline that picks-up decades after the original film ends. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

