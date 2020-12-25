Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Wonder Woman 1984” is possibly the most significant movie launch on a streaming service. The film is the first studio tentpole to release day-and-date with a streaming service, and HBO Max is making sure everyone knows how to stream the new DC installment. If the launch is successful, it could change the theatrical release schedule for studio’s like Amazon, Warner Bros. Pictures, Disney, Marvel, and PIXAR, and usher in a direct to streaming model for other larger studios. Theaters will be pushing back on the new model for the next year, but will have more clout after they recover from the current health crisis.

HBO Max put up a how-to page on the platform’s website to guide first-time users and current customers looking for streaming options. If you’re not sure if HBO Max is part of your package, the streaming service can guide you through the setup process and teaches users which devices can stream HBO Max content.

The company stated, “If you subscribe to HBO through one of the providers below, you get access to HBO Max (at no extra cost!).” HBO Max is available as a third-party subscription option through Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, Hulu, Optimum, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, and Xfinity.

If you’re already signed up for the service, you can launch the app on a multitude of devices. The list includes Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Roku devices, Samsung Smart TV, and the Xbox One Xbox Series X|S consoles.

With millions of people hoping to stream the movie, some in 4K and HDR, it will put a significant strain on HBO’s servers. It will be interesting to see if HBO Max can handle the sudden surge of viewers across its network. Streaming the movie worldwide is a gigantic undertaking, and we hope that it inspires more studios to allow viewers to stream content from the safety of their homes.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S., and it’s included at no additional cost to subscribers. After the 31 day window, the film will remain in theaters until it releases on all digital platforms.

In the upcoming movie, Wonder Woman battles Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah. Patty Jenkins returned to the movie franchise to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot back as Wonder Woman. “Wonder Woman 1984” is a follow up to DC’s 2017 breakthrough, “Wonder Woman,” which made over $822M worldwide. The sequel also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

