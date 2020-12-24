Gravitas Ventures set a digital release date for the psychological thriller “Go/Don’t Go.” The movie will release On-demand and on digital platforms on January 12, 2021, and you can watch a first look trailer ahead of the premiere.

Alex Knapp wrote and directed “Go/Don’t Go,” which stars Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner.

The movie’s description reads, “After an unknown cataclysm, Adam (Alex Knapp) is alone. The sole inhabitant of a vacant, unchanged world, or so he thinks. While attempting to stay grounded in the desolate landscape, visions come to him—the fateful night his best friend Kyle (Nore Davis) introduces him to the love of his life, K (Olivia Luccardi). As Adam’s mental state starts to unravel, he is plagued by lingering questions and uncertain realities about his world. His grip on what’s left starts to slip away—sending him spiraling towards a series of unforeseen consequences and unexpected truths.”

The studio added, “Go / Don’t Go is a post-apocalyptic psychological thriller, oscillating between a forgotten love story and inescapable paranoia.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures for the release of Go/Don’t Go. The broad far-reaching infrastructure of Gravitas, paired with the hands-on approach of Kamikaze made this the perfect home for our film – and their partnership is something really inspiring to be on the ground floor of,” Said writer/director Alex Knapp. “We’re hopeful audiences will connect with the emotional and tonal relevance to our current quarantined lifestyle, and the isolation and melancholy longing for a previous existence. Ultimately our film is a love story, be-it wrapped up in the uncertainty of a world changing event for our main character. My producing partner Max Gardner and I couldn’t have possibly dreamed to execute a project like this without our incredible cast, crew, and producing team, and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with audiences.

Han Soto of Kamikaze Dogfight added, “You would think our movie was set in 2020 with all of the mind-bending incidents we’ve been experiencing lately. GO/DON’T GO uncannily takes you on a journey of something we could actually be living today. There is pure magic in the timing of its release. We have been quarantining since February/March of this year and a lot of people have gone stir-crazy (even with access to FaceTime, phones, texts, etc.); Imagine if all of that was stripped away and you’re alone with nothing but you and your thoughts. That’s GO/DON’T GO; If you sit and think about it for a second, it’s not that far-fetched from our immediate reality.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

