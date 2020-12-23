Warner Bros. Pictures slated several high-profile projects on Wednesday evening. The studio set release dates for the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” as well as a musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Warner Bros. Pictures is also working on “Coyote vs. Acme,” a hybrid live-action and animated film. The studio hopes to have all three movies in theaters in 2021.

“Furiosa” is the name of the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel and follows the earlier days of the character, which was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. Anya Taylor-Joy is taking over the prequel role, and Warner Bros. Pictures gave the film a June 23, 2023 release date.

George Miller is returning to the franchise to direct, co-write, and produce “Furiosa,” but we don’t have a confirmed cast list. “Mad Max: Fury Road” had a $45M domestic opening before grossing over $375M worldwide for the studio. George Miller directed the movie, which featured Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, and Zoë Kravitz. The film received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. In the end, the film won six Academy Awards, picking up Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

“The Color Purple” will hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Steven Spielberg directed the 1985 adaptation starring Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Shug Avery, and Oprah Winfrey, and the new film will also be an adaptation of Alice Walker’s award-winning novel of the same name. The original film was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but didn’t win any of them. Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah were nominated for their work in the film, but Steven Spielberg was not nominated for Best Director,

“Coyote vs. Acme” will release in the summer, on July 21, 2023. The next live-action hybrid on the schedule is “Tom and Jerry,” which hits theaters on February 26, 2021. Tim Story directed “Tom and Jerry,” with Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong starring in the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures is still battling bad press from theaters after the studio announced that it will release its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max. The hybrid release model, in both theaters and on the video streaming service, starts with “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day. Other big releases included in this decision include “The Matrix 4” and “Dune,” as well as “In the Heights.”

