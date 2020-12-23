HBO Max’s January lineup is a mix of new episodes, movies, and former fan-favorite series. Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen with her popular series “Selena + Chef,” and HBO Max will stream the animated hit “Batman: The Animated Series,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Snowpiercer” episodes. There are also new movies, documentaries, and episodes to watch this month, giving us new options as we stay warm through the winter.

The streaming service confirmed that all six seasons of “Gossip Girl” are coming to HBO Max on January 1st. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s “Locked Down” is also launching at the top of the month, along with the second special episode of the Emmy-winning drama “Euphoria.”

As we reported earlier this year, Season 4 of “Search Party” is airing on HBO Max, and sports fans will be able to watch the two-part documentary “Tiger,” centering on PGA Pro Tiger Woods.

Selena Gomez is hosting a new season of “Selena + Chef” in January, and HBO Max is also serving up new episodes of “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Batman Beyond” and “Batman the Animated Series.”

On January 29, John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller “The Little Things” starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, premieres in theaters around the country and on HBO Max the same day. The cast also includes Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

The third season of Italian crime drama “Gomorrah” also joins the platform alongside both seasons of “Warrior” from Cinemax. If you missed the first season of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer” on TNT, you could stream the episodes before the Season 2 premiere on the network.

In movies, you can watch “The King of Staten Island,” the “Ocean’s” trilogy and “Ocean’s 8,” “The Notebook,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Vol 1” & 2, “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

