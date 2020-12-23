You can celebrate the upcoming premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max by binging the 1970s hit TV series. HBO Max is streaming the original show, starring Lynda Carter, starting on December 23rd. DC fans can stream the episodes while they wait for the new movie to premiere on the platform on Christmas Day.

The network’s announcement added, “Now fans can watch both Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter lasso truth and justice as DC’s iconic Super Hero all throughout the holiday season!”

The original series ran from 1975-1979 and was based on William Moulton Marston’s comic book character. In the series, the Amazonian princess Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) traveled to 1940s America disguised as Diana Prince, assistant to the handsome but trouble-prone Major Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner).

The description added, “Using her golden belt that imbues her with astonishing strength, her bullet-deflecting bracelets, a golden lasso that dispels dishonesty and an invisible supersonic plane, Wonder Woman bravely fights for peace and leads with compassion.”

In the upcoming movie, Wonder Woman battles Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah. Patty Jenkins returned to the movie franchise to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot back as Wonder Woman. “Wonder Woman 1984” is a follow up to DC’s 2017 breakthrough, “Wonder Woman,” which made over $822M worldwide The sequel also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

As a reminder, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available for 31 days from its theatrical release on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers. After the 31 day window, the film will remain in theaters until it moves to all digital platforms,.

Warner Bros. Pictures had to skip a red carpet premiere for the movie because of the ongoing health crisis, but the studio hosted a virtual premiere to connect with DC fans around the world. If you missed the event, you can watch the video below to recap the experience.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.