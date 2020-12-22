Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first trailer for “The Little Things,” slated to hit theaters on January 29th. The movie will also launch day-and-date on HBO Max, as part of the studio’s previously announced 2021 hybrid release schedule.

“The Little Things” stars Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. John Lee Hancock directed the film from his original screenplay, and the main cast also includes Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

The description reads, “Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.”

All three actors have projects in the works, many were delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Leto is expected to appear as the Joker in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and is rumored to be working on two other Joker-related projects for the studio. Leto’s other superhero project, “Morbius,” was hit with a delay because of COVID-19, but he’s also rumored to be working on “Gucci” and “Tron 3.”

Denzel Washington’s “Macbeth,” from writer and director Joel Coen, is also slated for 2021 and features Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, and James Udom. Malek’s “No Time to Die,” the next installment to the Bond franchise, was moved into 2021 as well. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Males stars alongside Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomi Harris.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.