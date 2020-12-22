Yale Productions confirmed that Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are starring in the new pandemic thriller called “The Survivalist.” Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film via their Yale Productions banner alongside Jon Keeyes, who is also directing. The film is from an original script by Matthew Rogers and recently wrapped production in the Tri-State area.

The official description reads, “The Survivalist is a pandemic thriller that takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent, Ben (Rhys Meyers), is forced to protect a young woman (who is immune to the disease) from a dangerous gang hunting her, led by Aaron (Malkovich), a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world.”

“We’re thrilled and honored to be working with screen legends John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers on ‘The Survivalist,’ an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances,” said Levine and Beckerman.

Rhys Meyers is repped by David Unger at Artist International Group. Malkovich is repped by Brandt Joel and Brett Morley at WME. Yale Productions recently wrapped another film, “Red 48,” which also starred Malkovich.

Executive producers and financiers on the project include Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Greg Ruden, Michael, and Jackie Palkowicz, and Bill Green. Red Sea Media is handling foreign sales.

Yale Productions recently released films “Chick Fight” starring Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne, and Alec Baldwin, “I Used to Go Here” starring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clemente, and “Becky” starring Lulu Wilson, Joel McHale, and Kevin James. The company’s upcoming slate includes “Stowaway,” starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette, and “Red 48” starring Tyrese Gibson and John Malkovich.

The studio stopped short of announcing a premiere date at this time, but more information and other casting details will be announced over the next few months.

