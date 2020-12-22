The English dub trailer for Studio Ghibli’s latest feature “Earwig and the Witch” is now available online. The new trailer features the world debut of six-time Grammy-Award winner Kacey Musgraves’ English language cover of the film’s original theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.” The trailer also highlights the voices of the English language cast which includes Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves’ first vocal acting role as “Earwig’s Mother,” Dan Stevens, and Taylor Paige Henderson as “Earwig.”

Goro Miyazaki directed “Earwig and the Witch,” produced by studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki, with planning on the feature from Academy Award-winner Hayao Miyazaki. The movie is based on the children’s novel “Earwig and the Witch” by Diana Wynne Jones, and the film marks Studio Ghibli’s first entirely 3DCG animated feature.

An official selection for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, the film is slated to air on NHK in Japan December 30, 2020. GKIDS will release the film in North America in early 2021, and will qualify the film for awards consideration.

The official description reads, “Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.”

“Earwig and the Witch” is the latest film from the legendary Studio Ghibli, which brought us “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Princess Mononoke,” and many other animated classics. The studio shared the first look trailer on social media to tease the English version ahead of the premiere, and if you missed the video, you can watch the trailer below for a quick preview of the project.

