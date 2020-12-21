CBS announced a full-season order for the freshman comedy “B POSITIVE” for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. The series currently holds the Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) timeslot on CBS, and is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

The show’s description reads, “B POSITIVE is a comedy executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. The series revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives. Kether Donohue stars as Gabby, Gina’s best friend; Sara Rue stars as Julia, Drew’s ex-wife; Izzy G. stars as Maddie, Drew and Julia’s teenage daughter and Terrence Terrell stars as Eli, a new friend of Drew’s who is also going through dialysis.”

Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell also star. The series is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.

The series’ stars, Middleditch and Ashford, shared the pickup confirmation with fans on social media. The show’s official social media channels also shared the video, which you can watch below.

Ashford’s message added the caption, “I just shared some magical news with tombini and now I’m sharing it with you: cbstv has ordered more episodes of bpositivecbs! See you with all-new episodes of #BPositive in 2021!”

The CBS comedy joins the network’s high-performing slate which includes “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Clarice,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Mom,” the three NCIS dramas, “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “SEAL Team,” “Young Sheldon,” “The Unicorn,” and the ever-popular “Star Trek” franchise.

