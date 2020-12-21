Warner Bros. Pictures could shake up the industry with a successful launch of “Wonder Woman 1984,” the first tentpole to split a release date between theaters and a streaming service. Ahead of the event, HBO Max confirmed that the movie would be available on the platform at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on December 25th, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

As a reminder, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available to stream for a period of 31 days. After that, the movie will only be available in theaters, until it launches on all digital platforms. The movie is the first hybrid release planned, but the studio will be offering its entire 2021 slate to HBO Max subscribers.

HBO Max added, “Ahead of the “Wonder Woman 1984” premiere this week, we’ve put together a handy resource to help your readers make sure they can download and log into HBO Max early to ensure a seamless experience as they cue up the film on Christmas Day. Fans can view the countdown to the big day on the HBO Max app.”

HBO Max is currently available across all major platform partners in the U.S., including Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV and iOS devices, AT&T TV, Chromebooks, Google Chromecast and Chromecast with Google TV, and Chromecast built-in devices, PlayStation 4 & 5, Roku Streaming devices, Samsung Tizen TV’s (2016-Current models), Xbox One, Series X & Series S, and Xfinity Flex & X1 devices.

The movie will be the first title on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Patty Jenkins returned to the franchise to direct “Wonder Woman 1984,” with Gal Gadot returning in the title role. The original 2017 film reached a record-breaking $822M at the worldwide box office. Gadot stars in the movie alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The film’s description reads, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, a story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

