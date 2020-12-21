“Sing 2” revealed a winter release date and an expanded cast of characters on Monday morning. Universal Pictures will release the animated musical comedy on December 22nd, a few months later than the studio had originally announced, which was on Independence Day weekend.

Illumination Studios confirmed the new release date on social media, telling followers, “Drum roll please! Introducing the new and returning cast of SING2!! Buster and the new gang are ready to rock and dream big. Coming to theaters holiday 2021!” Illumination Studios also created the blockbusters “Despicable Me,” “Minions,” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” The studio released a poster for the film on social media, to get fans excited for the big release.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Tori Kelly are returning to the “Sing” franchise for the sequel. Universal Pictures also confirmed that Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono are voicing characters in the film.

In the story, Buster, Meena, Rosita, Gunter, Johnny, and Ash prepare for a bigger stage and a brighter spotlight as they leave the Moon Theater for the big city.

Garth Jennings, who wrote the original script and co-directed the movie with Christophe Lourdelet, returned to the franchise to write and direct the sequel. The original was an instant hit with moviegoers, making over $35M over its domestic opening weekend. The original “Sing” went on to make $270M domestically and over $634M worldwide.

Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy produced the movie.

Illumination Studios also has “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on the schedule. That project was slated to release on July 3, 2019, but was pushed back a year to July 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis. That movie features the voice talents of Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, and Danny Trejo.

