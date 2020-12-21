Disney+ shared new details on “The Book of Boba Fett,” an official spinoff of the live-action Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.” Disney first teased the new series during a Marvel-style end-credit sequence after the season finale of “The Mandalorian: Season 2.”

In the end-credit scene, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand return to Jabba’s palace on Tatooine to find his former henchman running the place. Boba Fett quickly kills the Twi’lek and seems ready to take over Hutt’s former criminal empire.

Jon Favreau, who serves as an executive producer on “The Mandalorian,” appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to tease the new series and announced that the show would premiere on Disney+ in December 2021. “The Mandalorian: Season 3” is expected to go into production in 2021, but Disney did not share any details on the next chapter. The shooting schedule means that “The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1” should premiere long before the next “The Mandalorian” chapter, so don’t hold your breath waiting for new episodes with Mando.

Favreau explained that “The Book of Boba Fett” will take place parallel to “The Mandalorian” in the Star Wars timeline, with Temuera Morrison staring in the titular role alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, and Dave Filoni will all serve as executive producers on the project.

Boba Fett is an interesting character within Star Wars lore. The bounty hunter was a hit with fans of the original trilogy, despite having close to no screen time, backstory, or dialogue. The character had a much larger role in the Star Wars Expanded Universe, which was scrapped when Disney acquired the franchise.

In a blogpost, Disney added, “Boba Fett made his big-screen debut in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, becoming an instant fan favorite thanks to his visually arresting armor and cool demeanor. Jeremy Bulloch, the original actor inside the armor, passed away last week — but his legacy, including all he brought to Boba Fett, goes on. The Book of Boba Fett will carry that legacy forward.”

“The Book of Boba Fett” joins the other projects headed to Disney+, including the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” “The Mandalorian: Season 3,” the live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, “Rangers of the New Republic,” an “Ahsoka” series, Diego Luna’s “Andor,” “Star Wars: Visions,” “Lando,” “The Acolyte,” and “A Droid Story.”

The next movie in the Star Wars universe, “Rogue Squadron,” is slated to release in December 2023 with Patty Jenkins directing. Disney is also working on a Star Wars film with writer and director Taika Waititi.

Disney detailed these projects during the Star Wars portion of the company’s investor day stream, but kept “The Book of Boba Fett” a secret ahead of the finale.

