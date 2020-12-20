Shudder and RLJE Films set a release date for “The Cleansing Hour,” slated to release On-Demand, Digital, and DVD on January 19, 2020. Damien LeVeck directed the movie, working from a script by LeVeck and Aaron Horwitz. The film stars Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, and Alix Angelis.

The studio description adds, “Max and Drew run a popular webcast that streams “live exorcisms” watched by millions across the globe. In reality, the exorcisms are just elaborately staged hoaxes performed by paid actors. But their fortunes take a turn when one of the actors becomes possessed by an actual demon and takes the crew hostage. In front of a rapidly growing audience, the demon subjects the crew to a series of violent challenges, threatening to expose the dark secrets they’ve been hiding from each other unless they come clean and reveal they’re impostors before the show is over.”

If you’re looking to mix a little fright into your holiday streaming schedule, you will have several options to choose from, even without new releases in theaters. Other studios are still splitting their releases between theaters and digital platforms. Fans of the genre can look for “Wrong Turn,” Tyler Wayne’s “Goodbye Butterfly” in January, IFC Midnight’s “The Night and “The Vigil,” “GetAWAY,” Joe Manganiello’s action-thriller “Archenemy,” and the pandemic thriller “Songbird.”

If you’re waiting for theaters to reopen, you can keep Neil Marshall’s “The Reckoning” on your radar. Edward Evers-Swindell and Charlotte Kirk wrote the script for the supernatural horror-thriller, which stars Sean Pertwee, Joe Anderson, and Steven Waddington. That project is slated to release on February 5th.

RLJE FIlms releases a first look trailer for “The Cleansing Hour” for fans of the genre. If you missed the studio’s promotional video last week, you can watch the trailer below for a look at the effects, story, and cast before the movie’s debut in January.

