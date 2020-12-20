The thriller “Wrong Turn” will release in theaters on January 26, 2021. Mike P. Nelson directed the film, working from a screenplay by Alan B. McElroy. The movie stars Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Tim DeZarn, and Matthew Modine.

The official description reads, “Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.”

The studio released a trailer for the movie earlier this week to announce the film’s release date. If you missed the trailer, you could watch the video below for a quick preview of the cast and setting, and set a reminder if you’re a fan of the genre.

Other studios are still splitting their releases between theaters and digital platforms. Fans of the genre can look for Tyler Wayne’s “Goodbye Butterfly” in January, IFC Midnight’s “The Night and “The Vigil,” “GetAWAY,” Joe Manganiello’s action-thriller “Archenemy,” and the pandemic thriller “Songbird.”

In February, the box office is expected to start picking up, but we will have to wait and see if moviegoers return to the theaters. Television networks will start their winter schedules over the next few weeks, giving us something new to stream while we wait out the box office draught. Until then, most people will stick with Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ as the central source of material until we head back into theaters.

