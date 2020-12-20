Sony Pictures’ “Monster Hunter” didn’t have the monster-sized debut that the studio was hoping for this weekend. The film barely passed the $2M mark at the domestic box office and will have to battle “Wonder Woman 1984” next week. The film adaptation of the popular video game franchise failed to spark a return to the box office, but with the vaccine in sight, the domestic numbers should improve in early 2021.

“Monster Hunter” did win the box office with a $2.2M debut across 1,736 locations. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the film, which stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

Universal Pictures’ “The Croods: A New Age” dropped to second-place on the domestic chart with a $2M weekend in 1,906 locations. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

The romantic-thriller “Fatale” brought in $925K over its opening weekend in 1,107 locations. Deon Taylor directed the movie, which stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Mike Colter.

The “Elf” re-release brought in $365K this weekend, remaining in 600 locations for the holidays. The comedy “Half Brothers” made another $260K across 1,143 locations, raising the film’s two-week domestic total to just over $1.7M. Luke Greenfield directed “Half Brothers,” which stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, and José Zúñiga.

“Wonder Woman” is the big release this week, which releases in theaters day-and-date with the HBO Max release. After “Monster Hunter” flopped on opening weekend, more studios might push for the streaming option if they choose not to delay their releases. Disney and Warner Bros. Pictures have chose streaming over limited releases during the pandemic, but most of the tentpoles from other studios were pushed into 2021. Moviegoers will have an avalanche of new releases to choose from in 2021, as delayed movies battle with the recently finished projects.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

