Amazon renewed the popular YA drama “The Wilds” this weekend, telling fans that the show will be returning for a second season. The studio stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new episodes, but select members of the cast shared an announcement message on social media. The cast includes Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Rachel Griffiths, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush.

The short renewal message was released on social media on Saturday evening, telling followers, “Wait, hold my phone. #TheWilds is coming back for Season 2!”

If you’re looking for something new to stream during these cold winter nights, Prime Video members can watch the first season for free right here on Amazon.

The show’s official description reads, “Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama…these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios produced the series, with Sarah Streicher, Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark serving as executive producers.

“The Wilds” is part of Prime Video’s growing slate of hit dramas and comedies. The heavy-hitters on the platform include “The Boys,” “Carnival Row,” “The Expanse,” “Hanna,” “Hunters,” “Jack Ryan,” “Modern Love,” “Utopia,” and the ever-popular “Marvelous Ms. Maisel.”

Prime Video recently announced the extended cast for the upcoming “The Lord of the Rings” series, which takes place during the Second Age, discussed in detail in Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion.”

