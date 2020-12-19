Former “Community” castmates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up again to Toast & Roast all of 2020. Ken Jeong, currently on FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” and “The Masked Dancer,” will partner with Joel McHale to host the network’s “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021” special. The special will battle NBC and ABC’s New Year’s Eve plans, including Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.

Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour special to say goodbye-forever to 2020. The first installment airs on December 31st at 8 pm EST, followed by Part Two on December 31st at 11:00 pm EST.

The description reads, “Live from Los Angeles, CA, Jeong and McHale will bring their signature comedic hosting style, as the former “Community” stars, hosts of “The Darkest Timeline” podcast and longtime friends reunite to help ring in the New Year with a special dedicated to the highs and lows of 2020, specifically celebrating those that helped to make the world a better place this past year.”

During the event, LeAnn Rimes will perform for the first time since winning “The Masked Singer,” as will seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gloria Estefan and Instagram favorite Doctor Elvis. The special will also feature iHeartRadio performances from John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day, and Gabby Barrett, with celebrity guest appearances by Leslie Jordan, Morris Chestnut, and Tom Payne, among others. “Call Me Kat” stars Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson will perform a musical number, and Jane Krakowski and bandleader Randy Jackson will also perform during the event.

The special will be produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment with some performances in collaboration with iHeartRadio. Carol Donovan will serve as executive producer. This is the first year that FOX’s New Year’s Eve special will be produced entirely by FOX Alternative Entertainment.

