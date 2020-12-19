Netflix optioned the rights to Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series “Ivy & Bean.” The video streaming service plans to adapt the books into on-hour family films, with Kathy Waugh, who also worked on “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” and “Molly of Denali,” writing the adaptation.

The short description reads, “Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Bean is loud, exuberant and fearless. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the series right here on Amazon. The book series is a “Teacher’s Pick” on Amazon, and is a top seller on the platform.

“With a 1-hour run-time, the Ivy & Bean film series will still very much be movies the whole family can enjoy, said Naketha Mattocks, Director Family Features Safe, in a statement. “Safe, fun and elevated comedy-adventures, they also have the wonderful benefit of giving the youngest members of the family an opportunity to see themselves as the star of their own story.”

Ivy & Bean joins Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes “Feel the Beat,” directed by Elissa Down and starring Sofia Carson; WWE’s “The Main Event,” directed by Jay Karas and starring Seth Carr; and the 2019 hit comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart and starring Ava Michelle.

Netflix’s future slate includes “Finding Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng; and “A Week Away,” directed by Roman White. Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere window or casting details for the live-action “Ivy & Bean” adaptation, but more information will be released when the project moves into production in the new year. Tiny readers should have plenty of time to start the adaptation and stay ahead of the series before it launches on Netflix.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.