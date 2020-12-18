The animated comedy “The Great North” will premiere on February 14th, joining FOX’s Sunday’s Animation Domination lineup. The series, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year, was created, written, and executive-produced by “Bob’s Burgers” writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis. The Molyneux sisters serve as showrunners, with “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard also serving as an executive producer.

The series features an all-star cast, including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and Megan Mullally.

The show’s description reads, “The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, JUDY, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, WOLF; his fiancé, HONEYBEE; her middle brother, HAM; and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, MOON. While the children’s mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON, and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

FOX‘s Animation Domination returns the same night, with all-new episodes of “Bless the Harts,” “The Simpsons,” “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy.” The night kicks off with the series premiere of the all-new trivia game show “Cherries Wild,” hosted by Jason Biggs.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.