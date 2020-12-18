Fans of “Locke and Key” will get new episodes to stream in 2021. The video streaming service confirmed that Season 2 would premiere next year, and surprised fans by announcing that the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Netflix shared the news on social media on Friday afteroon, telling followers, “Locke and Key fans, the cast has some news for you: The show has been picked up for Season 3! But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021!”

“Locke & Key” stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon. The show is a “coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family,” according to Netflix.

The series is an of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez for IDW Entertainment.

The executive producers for “Locke & Key” include Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, Michael Morris, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

The show’s description reads, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

Locke and Key fans, the cast has some news for you: The show has been picked up for Season 3!



But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021! pic.twitter.com/d4c0dheBkZ — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.