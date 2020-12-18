HBO Max renewed “The Flight Attendant” for a second season. The renewal was confirmed on Friday by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. The eight-episode first season premiered November 26th and had its finale on December 17th, and you can stream the entire first season on HBO Max. Kaley Cuoco stars in the show, alongside Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The first season was based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian. In the story, flight attendant “Cassie Bowden” (Kaley Cuoco) woke up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. If you like to read the original work, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” said Bloys. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said executive producer and star Kaley Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” said executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”

HBO added, “Season two will feature Cassie in a new adventure.”

“The Flight Attendant” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer.

