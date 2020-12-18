TikTok’s biggest stars, Charlie D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, are creating new content for Hulu. The video streaming service ordered eight episodes for the “The D’Amelio Show” docuseries, which will follow the family as they navigate their overnight success.

Charlie is TikTok’s brightest gem at the moment, with over 150M followers on the platform. Dixie is also a star on the social media site and hosts a YouTube channel with close to 7M subscribers. Charlie’s presence on YouTube is mostly a behind-the-scenes vlog, talking about upcoming sponsorships and projects that the social media star will release in the coming months.

Hulu shared the news on Twitter, telling followers, “2021 is going to be BIG. The D’Amelio Show will premiere in 2021, only on Hulu.”

The D’Amelios won’t be the only social-media darlings turned reality stars on the platform. Disney announced earlier this month that the Kardashians are moving from E! to Hulu in the new year. During Disney’s Investor Day, Hulu announced that Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie would create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and multiple territories on Star internationally. That project is also expected to debut in late 2021, and Hulu will share additional details over the next few months.

Between the D’Amelios, Kardashians, and Jenners, Hulu’s reality-slate has become a heavy-hitter overnight. With a combined social media imprint in the hundred-millions, the families shouldn’t have trouble promoting their new shows while driving more viewers to Hulu.

Hulu did not announce a release date for “The D’Amelio Show” or the new Kardashian and Jenner series, but more information, and a few teaser trailers, will be released sometime in 2021. Fans of the two families will have to keep the shows on their radar, but will probably get constant updates from the stars on their social media accounts.

