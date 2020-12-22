Amazon Prime Video shared a preview of “Coming to America 2,” which is slated to premiere on the platform in December. The comedy is a sequel to the iconic 1988 comedy, which made over $128M domestically and over $288M worldwide. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall returned to the franchise for the second installment, alongside Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, and Shari Headley.

If you haven’t seen the original, or haven’t seen it in a few years, you can watch it right here on Prime Video.

Craig Brewer directed “Coming to America 2,” working from a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield. The story is based on characters created by Eddie Murphy, and the sequel also features Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

The official description reads, “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a statement in November. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy produced the project, with Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile, and Andy Berman serving as executive producers.

