Amazon Studios set a premiere date for “Flack,” starring Academy Award-winner Anna Paquin. The comedy series will premiere all six episodes of Season 1 on January 22, 2021 on Prime Video in the US and Canada. The company stated that Season two would premiere at a later date in 2021.

Created and Written by Oliver Lansley, Flack is set in a world of high-stakes public relations and shows the dark underbelly of cleaning up clients’ messes. Anna Paquin plays Robyn – a flack – who’s a sharp and witty publicist and an expert at her craft, but is completely self-sabotaging when it comes to her personal life.

The description adds, “Flack is equal parts drama and comedy, reflecting the brutal reality and complexities of our modern and hyper-connected life, where anything can go viral in an instant. With PR serving as the perfect backdrop to explore these challenges, Flack centers on Robyn and her four quick-witted and relentless flackers who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to get out unscathed.”

You can add the show to your watchlist right here on Prime Video.

The six-episode first season also stars Sophie Okonedo, who plays Robyn’s boss, Caroline. Lydia Wilson plays Robyn’s best friend, Eve, and Rebecca Benson plays intern Melody. The guest stars in Season 1 include Max Beesley, Marc Warren, Alan Davies, Katherine Kelly, Darren Boyd, Kadiff Kirwan, Jane Horrocks, and Bradley Whitford in the penultimate 5th episode.

Amazon added, “Flack is a dark and brazen comedy with loveable antiheroes who will shock you with their self-destruction – but have you rooting for them anyway.”

“Flack” is produced by Hat Trick Productions and CASM Films, with executive producers Oliver Lansley, Anna Paquin, Helen Williams, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer, Mark Larkin and Jimmy Mulville.

