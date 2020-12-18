iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the fourth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO event, which will be a virtual event this year because of the ongoing health crisis. This year’s event will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated The Woody Show, and will feature all-new performances and stories from Billie Eilish and the Foo Fighters.

The company also stated that the event will feature previous iconic ALTer EGO performances, including moments with Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Cage The Elephant, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Muse, twenty one pilots, and Weezer. The big event is is slated for January 28, 2021.

The livestream will launch exclusively for FREE on LiveXLive.com and on the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The broadcast will go live across more than 80 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations on January 28th at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

“Back again for a fourth year, the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is bringing the best in Alternative Rock directly to your home,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Fans will get treated to performances from the past 3 years of ALTer Ego that haven’t been seen or heard since that night. Plus, Billie and the Foos play new sets and tell some awesome stories. It’s going to be incredible and it’s free! WHAT?!”

Apple TV+ recently shared a trailer for the new documentary film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.” The film will be released in theaters by NEON where it can, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.

