Nintendo confirmed that Sephiroth, the fan-favorite character from the Final Fantasy series, will launch on “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as a playable DLC fighter on December 22nd.

The company stated that the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 – Challenger Pack 8 will be released for the Nintendo Switch game and contains Sephiroth as a playable fighter. The pack also contains a new stage based on the Northern Cave setting and nine music tracks, including “One-Winged Angel.” Challenger Pack 8 is part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, and three more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Nintendo added that the Challenger Pack 8 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.

The Nintendo Switch, and the less expensive Nintendo Switch Lite, have already seen record-breaking sales over the last year. People looking for a distraction during the health crisis have found hours of fun with games like “Animal Crossing: New Horizon,” or the recently released hit “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.” You can compare models and games right here on the official Nintendo store on Amazon.

Fans can unlock Sephiroth early by participating in a special boss battle in the game. By pre-ordering the DLC (either separately or as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2), players can take part in the special in-game Sephiroth Challenge which began on Thursday. If players complete the challenge on any difficulty setting before the fighter’s official release, they can unlock Sephiroth, the Northern Cave stage and the additional music tracks early.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to be the largest gathering of characters in video game history,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Every time new content is added to the game, it gives players even more ways to play, more strategies to perfect and more video game history to reminisce about.”

Sephiroth joins Cloud as another playable fighter from the Final Fantasy series. Nintendo added, “But their play styles are far from similar. While they both possess swords, not much can compare to the range of Sephiroth’s legendary Masamune. He is also a much lighter fighter, offering quick movement, but taller and more prone to be struck by opponents. Using a combination of powerful and fast-moving slashes, air attacks, magic spells and throws, Sephiroth and his mighty Masamune are a formidable pair against Cloud and the dozens of other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters.”

The new stage that is included in Challenger Pack 8 is based on the Northern Cave where a climactic battle with Sephiroth took place. Fans will also notice nods to the game, including tghe summons Meteor and Holy, as well as the Highwind airship. Sephiroth’s Classic Mode journey in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leads him through a series of battles against various bosses, including Dracula from Castlevania, Ganon from The Legend of Zelda, Rathalos from the Monster Hunter games, and even Galleom from Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

In a new video, Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, walked viewers through a detailed breakdown of Sephiroth, including his move set, a first look at his new stage and other newly added content.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.