Showtime gave a series order to the survival drama “Yellowjackets,” slated to premiere in 2021. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created and executive produced the one-hour drama series, which will star Melanie Lynskey, Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. The series also features Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Jonathan Lisco serves as an executive producer alongside Lyle and Nickerson, as well as a showrunning partner.

Showtime’s description for the show adds, “Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

“Yellowjackets is a genre-bending, riveting story told across time periods, exploring the journeys of these women at two of the most formative times in their lives,” said Winograde. “We have an unbelievable cast, led by Juliette, Christina, Melanie and Tawny, in a series that’s going to leave you on the edge of your seat with every episode.”

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Karyn Kusama executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. The network announced that production will start early next year in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.

The announcement was made by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

