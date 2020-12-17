Jennifer Lopez lined up a new project with Netflix, starring and producing an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s The Cipher.

Lopez is producing the adaptation with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina, with Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Isabella Maldonado, and Catherine Hagedorn serving as executive producers. Courtney Baxter is attached as an associate producer.

Netflix’s description reads, “FBI agent Nina Guerrero finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online corresponding to recent murders in order to lure her into a cat and mouse chase.”

Isabella Maldonado wrote “The Cipher,” if you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the book right here on Amazon. Maldonado is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and the first Latina in her department to attain the rank of captain. She commanded the Special Investigations and Forensics Division before retiring after twenty-two years on the force.

Jennifer Lopez has several films in the works and is the headlining act for ABC’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration. Lopez recently wrapped filming “Marry Me” from director Kat Coiro and stars in the film alongside Owen Wilson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chloe Coleman, and Sarah Silverman. The film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

Netflix did not set a release date for “The Cipher” in the announcement, but we could see the adaptation hit the platform near the end of 2021. You should have plenty of time to read the original novel while you wait, and we might get more casting information when the movie enters into production in the new year. Netflix will also release a few teaser trailers ahead of the film’s big debt, so fans can keep the film on their radar going into 2021.

