Netflix set a launch window for the new “Shadow and Bone” adaptation, based on the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crow novels. The video streaming service released an announcement trailer on Thursday morning to tease fans, and set an April launch window for the new show. The adaptation will star Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey.

Leigh Bardugo wrote the original novels, and Eric Heisserer adapted the series and serves as showrunner on the project. The show reunites Heisserer with 21 Laps (Stranger Things), who produced his Oscar-nominated film “Arrival.” Pouya Shahbazian (the Divergent series) also serves as an executive producer.

With over 2.5M copies sold in the English language alone, Bardugo’s Grishaverse books have been translated into 38 languages worldwide. You can find the collection right here on Amazon to read the original work before seeing the adaptation.

The show’s description reads, “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Netflix confirmed the launch window with an announcement trailer on social media, telling fans, “You and I are going to change the world. Shadow and Bone is coming April 2021, only on Netflix.”

If you missed the promotional video this morning, you can check out the quick teaser below. Netflix has not confirmed the April schedule at this time, but “Shadow and Bone” is sure to be one of the highlights of the month.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.