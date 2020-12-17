Lionsgate delayed the release of the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking” again, shifting the film’s release date from January 22, 2021, to March 5, 2021. The delay shouldn’t upset the relatively empty box office schedule, but fans should set a reminder if they were excited for the release. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

“Chaos Walking” is a project that has already been delayed several times and was initially scheduled to hit theaters in March 2019. The movie was postponed to January 2021 because of reshoots. Doug Liman directed the film, with Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Alison Winter producing.

“Chaos Walking” is based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Ness’ work right here on Amazon.

The movie’s description reads, “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

Lionsgate shared a new clip from the movie with the updated release date.

Daisy Ridley is expected to star in an adaptation of “Women in the Castle.” Jane Anderson is attached to direct that adaptation and Ridley is reportedly starring in the film with Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nina Hoss. Holland recently wrapped the “Uncharted” film, which is a big-screen adaptation of the Uncharted video game franchise. Holland stars in the film with Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

