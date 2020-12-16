The YA thriller “Fear of Rain” will release in limited theaters on February 12th, the same day that the movie releases On-demand and on digital platforms. Castille Landon directed “Fear of Rain,” which stars Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, Eugenie Bondurant, and Harry Connick Jr. There aren’t too many releases scheduled over the next few weeks, so keep the film on your radar if you’re itching for something new to stream.

The studio’s description reads, “For teenager Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), a diagnosis with schizophrenia means that every day is a struggle as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind. But when Rain insists against her parents’ (Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick, Jr.) advice that the shadows and cries from her neighbor’s attic are hiding a dark secret, she enlists help from Caleb (Israel Broussard), the charmingly awkward new boy at school – who himself may not be real.”

The studio added, “Fear of Rain is a terrifying thriller that takes you inside Rain’s mind as she confronts the frightening hallucinations of her imagination to determine whether there is real horror hiding right next door.”

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are starring in “Firefly Lane” for Netflix, a drama series based on the New York Times Bestselling book by Kristin Hannah. Madison Iseman, who also starred in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” recently starred in the Disney+ hit YA drama “Clouds” with Fin Argus, Neve Campbell, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tom Everett Scott. That project was based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Laura Sobiech, Zach Sobiech’s mother, and is available to stream on Disney+.

Fans of the thriller genre can watch the trailer for “Fear of Rain” below and set a reminder to catch the movie when it releases in February.

